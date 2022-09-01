TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild tonight with a better some for some raindrops over weather Arkansas. Temperatures will lower to the upper 70s by 10pm and low 70s by sunrise.

FRIDAY: More clouds hang around Friday with some sun mixed in. While the majority of showers and storms will stay over west Arkansas, a few showers could trickle into central Arkansas Friday afternoon and early evening. Rain is not expected to be widespread with high temps in the upper 80s.

WHAT’S NEXT: Afternoon temps remain in the mid to upper 80s with mild mornings in the low 70s. There is a chance for some showers and an isolated storm Friday through Labor Day Weekend and on Labor Day itself Monday.

