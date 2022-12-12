TONIGHT: Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 40s tonight with clouds and fog. Visibility will be lower in some spots as fog thickens, so use extra caution if driving tonight or Tuesday morning. An easterly wind around 5-10mph will pick up and shift more to the southeast by the morning.

TUESDAY: Rain moves into west Arkansas Tuesday morning, with storms more likely by the afternoon. Central Arkansas will see rain and storms ~noon to 7pm. Storms track through east Arkansas ~2pm to 10pm, with storms out of the state by midnight. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s Tuesday afternoon as a warm front lifts through the state. Little Rock could see ½”+ of rain Tuesday with higher rain totals more likely south and east. Some large hail, damaging wind and a few tornadoes are possible over south Arkansas Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some flash flooding may also occur is some spots, with the higher risk across the eastern half of the state.

WHAT’S NEXT: Some rain and clouds linger through the earlier part of the day Wednesday before gradually clearing by evening. This is good news for stargazers trying to catch some shooting stars from the Geminids Meteor Shower Wednesday night, which peaks early Wednesday morning. Cold weather moves in Thursday onward with mornings back into the 30s and afternoons in the mid to upper 40s overall.