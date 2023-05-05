OVERNIGHT: A warm front lifts through the state tonight into Saturday. It will be mild tonight with temps near 70°F through 9pm and 60s for the rest of it. Clouds hang around, but rain is not anticipated. Southeasterly wind 5-10mph will keep it feeling a bit more humid.

SATURDAY: It starts of the clouds in the morning Saturday, with more sunshine by the end of it. Temperatures will be warm in the upper 80s with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible by late afternoon and evening.

WHAT’S NEXT: Warm and humid weather continues for the rest of the weekend into next week. There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm each day with a little more rain anticipated Wednesday and Thursday. Mornings stay mild in the 60s.