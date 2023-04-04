OVERNIGHT: Some isolated strong to severe storms could develop later tonight with the main line of storms developing along and ahead of the cold front Wednesday morning. Large hail, damaging wind and a few tornadoes will be possible.

WEDNESDAY: Storms ramp up in Little Rock before sunrise around 6am and continue through the rest of the morning. East Arkansas will see rain and storms longer into Wednesday…developing late morning and lasting through early afternoon. Whether we see severe storms or not, it will be windy Wednesday with south-southwesterly wind 15-25mph and gusts up to 45mph across parts of the state. Wind speeds will be a littler lower for Little Rock. High temperatures will be cooler in the mid 70s.

WHAT’S NEXT: There could be rain lingering over southeast Arkansas Thursday. We will have a quiet and dry stretch of weather Friday through mid-week next week across Arkansas. Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny and in the low 70s.