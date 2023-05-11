OVERNIGHT: Rain comes to a brief end this evening. Little Rock picked up over an inch of rainfall, with some spots near Hot Springs getting over half a foot. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s for the night with mostly cloudy conditions.

FRIDAY: Rain is most likely in Little Rock Friday morning with isolated showers and storms possible later in the day. Sunshine will come through by the time the day wraps up with a good mix of clouds. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s with a southerly wind sustained around 10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: More sunshine comes through this weekend, and it will be hotter because of it. Temps near 90°F Saturday and Sunday for Mother’s Day. While a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible, coverage will not be widespread like Wednesday or Thursday.