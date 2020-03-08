Arkansas Takes Lead for Four-Star Wide Receiver Ketron Jackson

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has moved into the lead for Royse City (Texas) four-star wide receiver Ketron Jackson following his Junior Day visit on Saturday.

Jackson 6-2, 180, holds multiple offers to such schools as Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Baylor and others, but it’s Arkansas that is standing out the most for him.

“They are at the top, they are my main choice,” Jackson said of the Hogs. “After today, I don’t think there is anyone else.”

What made such good impression on you about Arkansas?

“It is that they just take time out to actually think and care about their players,” Jackson said. “I just saw that from being here today, just one day here. I can see myself being here, playing here as a student and an athlete.”

Jackson went into more detail about how the visit went for him.

“It went great today,” Jackson said. “Great facilities, great coaches. I just got done talking to Coach (Kendal) Briles about the offense. I can definitely see myself in this offense. It was just so great. It was just amazing. This is my first time being up here and I really want to stay. This is just a great home feeling to me.”

Jackson detailed what impressed him about Briles the most.

“He showed his success and his numbers and numbers don’t lie,” Jackson said. “He showed his success. He talked to me, I talked to him and we related on a certain level. It is just great how he produces wide receivers in his system – fast, physical type of wide receivers. The way he coaches quarterbacks, it is going to be great.”

Justin Stepp is the lead recruiter for Jackson and he’s impressed with him as well.

“He told me to go home, pack for three or four years and come here,” Jackson said. “I am definitely going to come back up here a few more times.

“Coach Stepp is a great guy. He is like one of the only coaches that recruits me that keeps up to date with me, talks to me, takes care of me. He always saus he is going to take care of me. I believe his word.”

Jackson enjoyed a banner junior season, his first at Royse City after transferring in from Lancaster. He caught 61 passes for 889 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 85 yards and had two kickoff returns for 45 yards. He will take an official visit to Arkansas.

“I am taking an official here,” Jackson said. “I think he said June 19.”

Right now he has no other official visits lined up. An early commitment to Arkansas is very possible he said.

“Yes, there is a chance this summer,” Jackson said. “Definitely before my senior season so I can go ahead and get that out of the way.”

Jackson also took notice of how Trey Knox and Treylon Burks played as true freshmen.

“They are making (freshman) All-American, all-state as a freshman and that’s great for them and that is great for this team,” Jackson said. “Even though it is new coaches coming in, I can tell its great a great fit for me.”

Trust me there are more! 😂 pic.twitter.com/8xg9s2YZ5a — Tunnel Vision Productions (@tunnelvisionpro) February 27, 2020