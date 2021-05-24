Arkansas Tech men’s golf earns school’s first-ever NCAA DII national title

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Wonder Boys have worked wonders, winning Arkansas Tech the 2021 NCAA Division II men’s golf national championship.

The team earns the school’s first-ever NCAA national title. The last championship Arkansas Tech won was in NAIA women’s basketball in the early 90s. On Friday in Palm Beach, sophomore Andre Jacobs birdied the 17th to give ATU the lead over Georgia Southwestern. They went on to win it all on the 18th green.

Nick Walters visits with the team’s head coach after rewriting the history books in Russellville. For more on the team’s championship win, visit the team website’s article here.