Arkansas To Host Watch Party For Selection Monday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball will host a watch party on Selection Monday at Sassy’s Barbeque (1290 Steamboat Drive), the team announced today. The party will run from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, March 16, and is open to all fans and media members interested in attending. Fans will be able to purchase food and drink items off the menu.

For the Hogs, this will be their 12th ever appearance in the Big Dance, and their first since 2015, when they advanced to the second round before being knocked out by Baylor. Arkansas is 14-11 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. Head Coach Mike Neighbors, meanwhile, is 6-3 as a head coach at the NCAA Tournament, including a run to the Final Four with Washington back in 2016.

