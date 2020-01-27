Arkansas Visit Gives Robert Scott Cause to Seriously Consider Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Conway three-star offensive lineman Robert Scott almost didn’t visit Arkansas, but following the weekend in Fayetteville he’s elated that he did.

Scott, 6-6, 295, talked about the Arkansas visit Sunday.

“It went amazing,” Scott said. “It was not what I expected. As much as I’ve been to Fayetteville, this is the most I’ve seen because all I’ve been to was the stadium, go to camp and then go back home. So, this was a different and I’m glad I got a chance to see this. Now I know when I make my decision, I know what I’m looking for.”

You took a picture with Sam Pittman and put it on Twitter Saturday. What was the reason for that?

“You know how the fans, how loyal and excited they are to have me down here,” Scott said. “It’s still going (on Twitter). I woke up this morning and it keeps going, so I was like, ‘okay, cool.'”

Jashaud Stewart and other recruits have reached out to you wanting you to stay in the state. What does that mean to you?

“It means a lot,” Scott said. “It just shows that they care about the players. I’ve been to a lot of schools and you can tell Arkansas fans care.”

Coach Pittman, Brad Davis and the rest of the staff also showed him he’s a priority for them in this class.

“They really showed me that I need to stay at home,” Scott said. “You can tell that they care about their players, especially this new staff. Just the vibe was different. It was a good vibe.”

Pittman is a former offensive line coach and Davis coaches that for Arkansas now.

“It’s crazy, because the word around town is they’re going to get me where I need to be and help me develop into a great offensive lineman,” Scott said.

What was the highlight of the trip?

“Just going and seeing the town. I learned the history — like I didn’t know we were the bird (Cardinals), I didn’t know that at one point, and then they became a Hog,” Scott said. “That was crazy, I didn’t know that. I learned something new.”

Scott’s mom was with him on the visit.

“She had a good time, she had a good time,” Scott said. “She was talking to the people up here while I was going out and I think she enjoyed it.”

He was hosted by a talented recruit in the Class of 2019.

“Jalen (Catalon), he’s a safety,” Scott said. “A redshirt, I believe.”

He will make his final decision on Monday or Tuesday. Scott committed to Ole Miss on June 11. But since his commitment both the Rebels and Hogs have had coaching changes. He’s also visited Florida State where a new coach is in place as well.

Will this decision be a hard one?

“Yes, I think it is,” Scott said. “At one point I didn’t even feel like coming down here, but I’m glad I did. So now I can just put the pros and cons and just see.”

Scott talked about what he’s thinking as far as staying in the state or going to Ole Miss or Florida State?

“A lot of coaches tell me, ‘You can always go on vacation down in Florida,’ stuff like that,” Scott said. “Just to stay at home and the benefits afterward if I don’t go to the pros, all of the connections that are down here in Arkansas. I feel like that’s a big deal down here, there’s a bunch of connections.”

Click here for Scott’s highlights.