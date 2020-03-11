Arkansas Wins Third in Row, Defeats Grand Canyon Behind Strong Performance by Will McEntire

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas jumped on Grand Canyon in the bottom of the second inning and never trailed in the game taking a 6-1 victory at Baum-Walker Stadium Tuesday night.

The Hogs got a very strong pitching performance from true freshman Will McEntire who is from Bryant. McEntire pitched six innings, allowing seven hits, one run, struck out three and walked no one.

After a scoreless first inning, Arkansas scored four runs in the bottom of the second. Jacob Nesbit singled down the right field line plating Braydon Webb. Robert Moore then singled up the middle scoring Casey Opitz. Nesbit scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Cole Austin. Following a hit by Heston Kjerstad, Austin went to third. Then Matt Goodheart singled him in.

Grand Canyon catcher David Avitia hit a solo home run over the fence in left field in the top of the fourth for the only run off McEntire.

The Hogs got that run back in the bottom of the fourth when Opitz flied out to center field allowing Kjerstad to score from third base. Kjerstad was involved in Arkansas’ sixth run too when he singled through the right side sending Moore across the plate in the bottom of the fifth.

Caden Monke came in and was very effective in relief of McEntire. He only one hit in three innings striking out three. Monke and McEntire didn’t walk a hitter all night. McEntire (1-0) got the win and Cal Lambert (0-1) took the loss.

Kjerstad and Moore led Arkansas’ attack with three hits each. The Razorbacks finished with six runs on 12 hits and 11 stranded. They played errorless ball in the field.

Arkansas (10-5) and Grand Canyon (9-8) will play the final game of the series at 3 p.m. Wednesday.