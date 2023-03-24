LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film critic Michael Cook reviewed “John Wick: Chapter 4” and “Boston Strangler” on Good Day Arkansas.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is currently playing in theaters. The film is about John Wick uncovering a path to defeat the High Table, but before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Keanue Reeves stars in the film.

“Boston Stranger” is streaming on Hulu. The true-crime thriller is about the reporters, Loretta Mclaughlin and Jean Cole, who broke the story of the Boston Strangler murders. As the killer claims more victims, the two pursue the investigation, putting their own lives at risk to uncover the truth.

Watch the video to see Cook’s review of the two movies.