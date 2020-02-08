Ballpark enhancements coming to Baum-Walker Stadium in 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In an effort to keep Baum-Walker Stadium one of the premier venues in America, the University of Arkansas Department of Athletics will implement several enhancements for the 2020 baseball season.

Continuation of Free, Public Wi-Fi at Baum-Walker Stadium

For the 2019 season, a new comprehensive, stadium-wide Wi-Fi system was installed at Baum-Walker Stadium. The increased connectivity provided fans the ability to browse the web and share on social media easier than ever. To access the free Wi-Fi, fans will simply need to log on to the stadium’s network #RazorbackWiFi, complete a short registration and then they will be ready to go.

Metal Detectors

Like many collegiate sporting venues, the University of Arkansas is implementing the walk-through metal detectors as a way to enhance safety procedures. Metal detectors are already mandatory at NFL, NBA and MLB venues, and they are in use in many collegiate venues throughout the nation. Metal detectors will be used at baseball games this spring at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Metal detectors will be located at each entrance of Baum-Walker Stadium. Screening of fans entering Baum-Walker Stadium will be conducted directly at the gates. At each of the entrances to Baum-Walker Stadium, there is a metal detector designed to accommodate fans utilizing a wheelchair. Gate personnel may direct fans to the designated metal detector at each location.

Fans will not be required to remove keys, shoes, belts, wallets, coins, watches, jewelry, coats or hats before passing through metal detectors. To expedite entry, it is recommended that fans hold their cell phone near their chest while walking through the metal detectors.

Fans must pass through the metal detector screening BEFORE scanning their ticket for the game. Ticket scanning at Baum-Walker Stadium will take place inside each gate, a short distance after passing through the metal detectors.

Public entrances to Baum-Walker Stadium will continue to open two hours prior to first pitch. Fans are encouraged to plan accordingly and arrive at least 15 minutes earlier than normal to help ensure they are in their seats for the first pitch.

The clear bag policy will still be in effect. To expedite the screening process, it is recommended that fans use their approved clear bag to carry all approved items. Each clear bag will be inspected by gate security staff at each metal detector.

Beer and Wine Sales

Based on the successful expansion of alcohol sales into the general seating areas of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and Bud Walton Arena for Razorback football and basketball, fans will also be able to purchase beer and wine in public areas of Baum-Walker Stadium this season. Beginning with Opening Day on February 14, beer and wine will be available for purchase for fans attending the ballgame. The program will now be expanded to create availability for the purchase of beer and wine to fans 21 years or older within designated public areas in and around the stadium.

Consistent with SEC guidelines passed in May 2019, alcoholic beverages will be sold and dispensed at designated stationary point of sale locations on the concourse and not by vendors in the seating area. Identification checks will be required of every person at the point of each sale and alcohol will be dispensed into cups. A limit of two servings per person will be allowed with each transaction. Sales of alcohol will be halted in the middle of the 7th inning.

Similar to football and basketball, rideshare drop-off and pick-up service will be made available at Razorback baseball games. A designated driver awareness program will also be implemented, encouraging fans to plan ahead on transportation options if they wish to consume alcohol on game day.

A portion of the proceeds from alcohol sales will be designated for use by the University of Arkansas’ Division of Student Affairs for alcohol-related education and programming for university students.

New in 2020

As we begin the 98th season of Razorback Baseball, be sure to be on the lookout for some new programming around the ballpark including:

Perfect Attendance Program

The nation’s best home-field advantage lives at Baum-Walker Stadium thanks to you! Fans will be encouraged to use all of their season tickets for each and every game or to transfer them to a friend. Fans with perfect (80-100% scan rate of all tickets) attendance will be rewarded with an on-field recognition before the last game of the season and those with perfect attendance will receive a commemorative 2020 Razorback Baseball Wall Sign.

Season Ticket Holder of the Game

Baseball Season ticket holders will be randomly selected throughout the season and honored at regular season home games as the “Season Ticket Holder of the Game”. One Season Seat Holder will be recognized at each home ballgame.

Sounds of Baum

Music is a huge part of the Razorback Baseball experience and this season, we are taking it to the next level. Baseball fans will get to choose the songs that they want to hear in the ballpark all season long. Song requests will be randomly chosen throughout the season via a special program that fans can participate in at the promotions booth located behind section 110.

Kids Run the Bases

For the first time at Baum-Walker Stadium, the Razorbacks are hosting Kids Run the Bases Days. This promotion will occur after SEC Sunday games during the 2020 season and will be open to children ages 5-13.

Military Appreciation Weekend

To celebrate National Military Appreciation Month, the Razorbacks are hosting Military Appreciation weekend for their series against Georgia, May 8-10 at Baum-Walker Stadium where we will honor those who serve and have served our country. On-field caps, patriotic fireworks, military-themed giveaways, recognitions of veterans, ticket offers, and more will highlight the final weekend of the home schedule.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Games

The Razorbacks and Local Healthcare providers will host a special Childhood Cancer Awareness series at Baum-Walker Stadium this season. This two-game series will occur over the course of the season and will include special programming throughout the ballgame. Additionally, the Razorbacks will wear special on-field caps that are gold with a cardinal “A” in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness.

Light Show

Night games at Baum-Walker Stadium will never be the same. This year, at designated times before the ballgame, between innings, and during selected pitching changes, fans can participate with their mobile devices in a light show that is synchronized with the ballpark audio. All fans need to do is download the Razorback Gameday App, click the menu in the top left corner and click “Light Show.” Your phone microphone will recognize that the light show is beginning and automatically sync your flashlight up.

Ballpark Promotions and Giveaways

The Razorbacks will be providing many different promotions and giveaways this season as they continue to make the Baum-Walker Stadium experience the best in the nation. Some of your favorite days and programming are returning this year including bobbleheads, camo hats and our guaranteed giveaway program, as well as some new items and events that will keep you coming back to the ballpark all season long.

For more information on Arkansas Baseball, follow @RazorbackBSB on Twitter.