Barry Odom “honored” to be a part of Sam Pittman’s staff

The Pig Trail Nation’s Alyssa Orange sat down with Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom for the first time since he joined Sam Pittman’s staff in December.

“I was honored that he would think of me to join his staff. I had a very strong conviction with wanting to team up with him. For a number of reasons I am glad that it worked out,” said Odom, “You never know with timing and the way things go. in this business it is hard to get that aligned. But it is the right time now and so thankful for this opportunity.”

Being the second coach Pittman hired once he got to Arkansas, Odom was able to help put together is defensive staff.

“I am excited on what coach Pittman has done and the group of guys he has put together. I think number one you look in our staff room is very low ego. Guys that are all wanting to do the same thing and it’s pour into our student-athletes. They are in the business for the right reasons. We are working together, working well together. That is so important. It’s got to be structured that way. If it is not, if you don’t have one of the ten that’s pulling the rope in the same direction it’s really hard. It is hard anyway. But he has done such a great job on putting that together.” says Odom.

Watch the interview in it’s entirety above.