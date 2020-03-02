Baylor Sends Arkansas Home Winless with 3-2 Victory Sunday Night in Houston

Baylor took an early lead over Arkansas and then made it stand for a 3-2 win and to send the Hogs home winless in the Shriners College Classic in Houston’s Minute Maid Stadium.

The Bears broke a scoreless tie with runs in the top of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The big shot was a solo home run by Baylor’s Davion Downey in the sixth inning off Arkansas’ Elijah Trest.

Arkansas got onto the scoreboard for the first time in the bottom of the eighth. Heston Kjerstad started the inning off with a single. Then Matt Goodheart hit a double that got Kjerstad across the plate. With two outs, Braydon Webb singled to left field to get Goodheart home. Webb advanced to second on the throw to home. A review was done, but the umpires ruled Webb safe at second. Daniel Caruso came in to pitch for the Bears and struckout Jacob Nesbit to end the threat in the eighth.

Arkansas played with a different lineup in this game than the first nine games of the season. Casey Martin didn’t start so Robert Moore shifted over from second base. That caused some other shifting in the infield and outfield as well.

Kole Ramage got the start and went five innings. He allowed two runs, both earned, while striking out six and only walking one. Trest, Caden Monke and Zebulon Vermillion also pitched for the Hogs. The Bears scored three runs on six hits. The Arkansas pitchers combined to strikeout 13 while only walking one. Downey had two hits to lead the Bears.

Webb led the Arkansas attack with three hits while Kjerstad had two. Goodheart, Moore and Nesbit each added one. Each team committed one error.

Baylor’s Hayden Kettler (2-1) got the win, Luke Boyd the save and Arkansas’ Ramage (1-1) took the loss.