Benefits of Coffee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KLRT)- Once-banned or challenged books, like Fight Club, are being featured in Little Rock, as an annual, week-long event against censorship, hosted by the Central Arkansas Library System.

Believe it or not, censorship of books is still happening today and it's something the library system says is unconstitutional- which is why they hold this event every year, in order to preserve intellectual freedom and the right to read what we choose.