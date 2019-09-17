Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
The Mel Robbins Show
Top Stories
Woman cited for DWI near elementary school in Sherwood
Top Stories
Police dog ‘tells’ story of sniffing out 4.4 pounds of hidden cocaine during Louisiana traffic stop
Razorback fan starts petition to move Southwest Classic Kickoff game to 6:30 p.m.
Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75
Suspect arrested in 2017 Little Rock homicide
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Newton sits out practice after re-aggravating foot injury
Top Stories
Razorback fan starts petition to move Southwest Classic Kickoff game to 6:30 p.m.
Top Stories
Giants bench Eli Manning, name Daniel Jones starting QB
Now what? Jets already down Darnold, lose Siemian at QB
LEADING OFF: Severino makes season debut for Yankees
Beckham puts on show in MetLife return, Browns top Jets 23-3
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Suspect arrested in 2017 Little Rock homicide
Benefits of Coffee
Uncategorized
Posted:
Sep 17, 2019 / 10:18 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 17, 2019 / 10:18 AM CDT
Samantha from the Arkansas Heart Hospital looks at some of the benefits of coffee.