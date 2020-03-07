Bucknam Earns South Central Coach Of The Year Honor

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam was named the South Central Region Coach of the Year as announced by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Friday.

This is the eighth time Bucknam has been awarded the South Central Region Coach of the Year honor for the indoor season and it’s his 19th accolade from USTFCCCA overall between cross country (8), indoor (8) and outdoor (3) seasons.

The No. 11 Razorbacks recently claimed the team title at the SEC Indoor Championships with 106 points, winning by 18 points over runner-up LSU, with the Tigers ranked No. 1 heading into the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Arkansas totaled nine medalists in the SEC Indoor Championships, with two gold, five silver and two bronze. It was the eighth indoor SEC team championship for Bucknam, who has won 21 conference championships with the Razorbacks through all three seasons – cross country (8), indoor (8), and outdoor (5).

SEC individual champions were achieved in the 3,000m and 5,000m while Cameron Griffith claimed the Cliff Harper Trophy as the men’s high-point scorer. Distance events accounted for 54 points with Arkansas scoring 19 points each in the 3,000m and 5,000m.

Silver medals in the SEC meet were attained in the mile, long jump and heptathlon along with both relay events – 4×400 and distance medley. Bronze medals were acquired in the 5,000m and heptathlon.

For the NCAA Indoor Championships, being held next week in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Razorbacks have qualified 11 athletes in eight events, including both relays.

USTFCCCA SOUTH CENTRAL REGION HONORS

Men

Coach of the Year: Chris Bucknam, Arkansas

Assistant Coach of the Year: Todd Lane, LSU

Track Athlete of the Year: Terrance Laird, LSU

Field Athlete of the Year: KC Lightfoot, Baylor

Women

Coach of the Year: Edrick Floreal, Texas

Assistant Coach of the Year: Sean Brady, Texas A&M

Track Athlete of the Year: Tonea Marshall, LSU

Field Athlete of the Year: Tyra Gittens, Texas A&M