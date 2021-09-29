Building Relationships: Importance in timing

Timing is so important when communicating with your partner. Saying the right thing at the right time, saying the wrong thing at the wrong time- both have impact- one is good, the other- not so good.
- Assess the situation- atmosphere, partner’s mood, amount of time you have to talk.
- Check yourself- are you frustrated, tired, stressed?
- Think before you speak.
- Sometimes, admitting you don’t know what to say is more meaningful than saying nothing at all. At least you care enough to listen and be present in the moment.