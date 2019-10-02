Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Pine Bluff mall owner arrested
Top Stories
Bernie Sanders cancels campaign events after medical procedure for blocked artery
WATCH LIVE: Two dead after World War II aircraft crash at Bradley Airport
Update: Amber Guyger sentencing proceedings to continue Wednesday
10 Things to Know for Today: Oct. 2
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Jets QB Darnold practicing, still not cleared for contact
Top Stories
Spike Lee shells out for Knicks memorabilia at auction
Top Stories
The Latest: Hassan cruises into 1,500 semifinals
Prosecutors appeal ruling banning Kraft prostitution video
Coe addresses low turnout at worlds, heat and doping scandal
Panarin, Bobrovsky, Duchene among many on the move in NHL
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Officials called to aircraft crash at Bradley Airport, airport closed
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Bernie Sanders cancels campaign events after medical procedure for blocked artery
2
of
/
2
Building Relationships
Uncategorized
Posted:
Oct 2, 2019 / 10:23 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 2, 2019 / 10:23 AM CDT
Building Relationships With Your Teens