Building Relationships

D’IBERVILLE, Ms. (WKRG) - A big bet will take place on Tuesday at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale will place a $3.5-million bet on the Houston Astros to win the 2019 World Series at the DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook.

If Houston wins the World Series, McIngvale will collect $11.2 million. Once the bet is placed, it will be the largest single bet in Mississippi Sportsbook history.