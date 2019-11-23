CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman spray-painting man’s car

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Little Rock man says he’s living in constant fear and anxiety as a woman is continuing to target his home, vandalizing his property and stealing his mail.

Since the woman has not been formally charged, we’ve decided not to identify her until she is charged.

“I’m constantly having to monitor my cameras, look at my car every time I come out to see if there is any damage things like that,” said Eric Holt, Little Rock Neighbor.

Police say most of the crime has been misdemeanors but the most recent crime committed is a felony.

This week, Eric Holt woke up to find his car had been completely spray-painted.

“She spray painted my car black, so it was un-drivable,” said Holt.

After finding his car covered in paint, Holt went back to look at the cameras and realized she may have been watching him.

“I came out to check the cameras to make sure they were working. I went back inside and later I saw on the cameras it was three minutes after that she came out from this area where she had been hiding,” said Holt, “then she tried to see if my car way unlocked then started spray painting”

Holt has been living in this house for 20 years but just in the last three years, he says things have gotten out of control.

Escalating from stealing his license plate, mail, numbers off his house and even stealing security cameras to more outrageous activities.

“She called the police to report that a car was parked in her driveway when it was my car in my driveway. She’s called the power company to have the power turned off saying she was moving,” said Holt.

Holt says she regularly stashes items in plastic bags in the bushes near his home.

“I found in the bushes where she had stashed a plastic bag with a P25 pistol, cable locks and a pair of pantyhose in a plastic bag. It’s like she was waiting to ambush me or something,” said Holt.

Holt has added more cameras and locked his mailbox but he’s not sure how much more he can take.

“I don’t really want to be driven out of my house but it’s getting to the point where if she doesn’t stop or go away I just can’t live here anymore,” said Holt.

Little Rock Police are currently investigating the woman caught on Holt’s security camera.

As of right now, they haven’t been able to locate her.

Holt is not the only person who has filed a police report against this woman