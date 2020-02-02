Clemson Transfer Xavier Kelly Talks Arkansas Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Clemson grad transfer defensive tackle Xavier Kelly took his official visit to Arkansas this weekend.

Kelly, 6-4, 305, reflected back on the official visit.

“The visit went very well,” Kelly said. “I can see the whole university surrounded by great people that are trying to change the program around. So it was a good visit.”

Is there a timetable for your decision now?

“I am going to my family and we are probably going to make a decision coming soon,” Kelly said.

Who else are you considering?

“As of right now, Arkansas is my first visit scheduled so I don’t have another visit scheduled,” Kelly said.

Kelly talked about the highlight of his visit.

“I would just say meeting all the great people that is here and being able to interact with the players,” Kelly said. “We will see where it goes from here.”

Derrick LeBlanc coaches the defensive line at Arkansas.

“He seems like a good guy,” Kelly said. “We got a chance to do some football stuff. He got a chance to show me his teaching style and he seems to know what he is talking about.”

In 2019 at Clemson, Kelly played in 10 games. He finished with nine tackles, 0.5 sack, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery while playing 87 snaps. He redshirted in 2016. In 2017, Kelly had eight tackles, one for loss and one sack in 76 snaps over the course of eight games. The 2018 season saw him plays 93 snaps in 10 games. He finished with nine tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Kelly played his high school football at Wichita (Kan.) East where he was a four-star recruit. He will graduate from Clemson this spring.