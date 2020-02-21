Closer Look at Five Prospects Visiting Arkansas on March 7

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host a big Junior Day on March 7 and some talented recruits plan to be in Fayetteville that day.

It will be the second Junior Day for Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks. The first one was on Feb. 1.

Here’s a closer look at five known visitors for March 7.

Mason Brotherton, TE, 6-4, 235, Mena, 2021

The talented three-star tight end holds offers from Kansas, Memphis, Mercer and Louisiana-Monroe. As a junior, Brotherton caught 21 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns. He rushed twice for five yards and completed 1 of 1 passes for 25 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he had five tackles, all for loss, four sacks, one quarterback hurry and a forced fumble. One of three outstanding tight ends in Arkansas in the Class of 2021.

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 165, Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Okla., 2021

A three-star cornerback who holds some impressive offers. He has offers from Arkansas, Nebraska, Troy, Kansas, Tulsa, Iowa State, Arkansas State, Baylor, Oregon, Temple and Abilene Christian. As a junior, Parker had 28 tackles, 21 solo, one tackle for loss, a sack and two interceptions. He rushed twice on offense for one yard.

Torey Phillips, DL, 6-7, 265, Pleasant Grove, Texas, 2021

As a junior, Phillips helped lead Pleasant Grove to a state championship. The team finished 15-1. It was his first year at Pleasant Grove after previously playing for Joe T. Robinson as a freshman and Hope his sophomore season. Arkansas and Louisiana-Monroe are his two offers. A big lineman who is very fast and has a bright future ahead of him. Will only get better. Rated a three-star recruit.

DJ Arkansas, LB, 6-2, 200, Denton Ryan, Texas, 2021

What a name huh? There’s probably never been a better name for a Razorback than Arkansas. He is talented player on the field. The three-star linebacker had 111 tackles as a junior, 86 solo, 12 for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, a pass breakup and two blocked kicks. Arkansas holds a 3.6 grade-point average with an 1140 SAT. Ran a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash at a Rivals event last year. Holds offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Texas State, Louisiana-Monroe, Boise State, North Texas, Louisiana Tech, Houston, Duke, Rice and Tulsa.

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata Rivercrest, Texas, 2021

A big lineman who holds offers from Arkansas, Lousiana-Monroe, Dartmouth and UTSA. He plays both ways for his high school team.