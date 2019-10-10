Cocktails and Ghost Tales: Annual “Boos and Brews” is on

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- If you like going to bars and you like ghost tales, you’re in luck- it’s that time of the year for the annual Boos and Brews.

It’s a walking ghost tour in the historic district of Argenta in North Little Rock, led by Paul Prater- a man in a Victorian Suit.

“There are lots of stories of ghosts throughout many of these buildings,” Prater said. “So, a lot of those stories I’ve collected from business owners themselves and patrons, who have experienced those entities.”

Boos and Brews tours happen Wednesdays and Thursdays, through October. Space is limited to 25 people per tour, to allow for a more intimate experience.

Tickets are purchased at hauntedargenta.com.