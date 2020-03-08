Cole Carson Has Hogs on Top of His College List

FAYETTEVILLE — Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest three-star offensive tackle Cole Carson is one of the hottest prospects in the country.

Arkansas offered him on Feb. 20 and he only had three other offers at the time. He had UTSA, Louisiana-Monroe and Dartmouth. Now he has 11 offers including ones from Auburn, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt in the SEC. He is 6-foot-6, 285-pounds.

He was at Arkansas’ Junior Day. He talked about how it went on Saturday.

“I thought it was great,” Carson said. “I loved all the facilities and all the people and everything. I’m looking forward to coming down for an official visit this summer.”

Did it meet or exceed expecations?

“It exceeded past what I was expecting,” Carson said. “It was just wonderful. The atmosphere. I can just tell the coaches are really into it. They really would like to see more of me and hear more of me.”

Where did the visit put Arkansas?

“Number one,” Carson said.

Arkansas has a new coaching staff and that also impressed Carson.

“Well, I think they’re a staff that knows what they’ll be doing,” Carson said. “They’re looking forward to wining an SEC and a potential national championship.”

He said Brad Davis, the offensive line coach, and Sam Pittman feels he will be one of the prospects with the most offers soon.

“They said almost every school in the country is going to be wanting to offer me,” Carson said. “But you have to know which one is going to fulfill what you want.”

Carson had no trouble finding a highlight or two of the visit to Junior Day.

“I like just coming down here and seeing it,” Carson said. “I don’t get out and see a whole of new stuff very often. This is just really neat.”

Davis and Pittman made a very strong impression on Carson as well.

“Well, theses are two guys that really know what they’re doing,” Carson said. “They’re really into it. They know what they’re looking for when they’re looking at me and all the other prospects.”

Carson said Davis and Pittman gave him a tip on what they want him to do.

“He said he needs me to get bigger and stronger,” Carson said.

Carson will visit Louisiana-Monroe next weekend.