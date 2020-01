My weekly SEC Power Rankings (1/13/20): Auburn and Kentucky remain 1-2 in this this third edition, while Arkansas holds down its tie for 3rd-place, although LSU moves up in place of Florida to join the Hogs ... SEC now has four Top 30 teams in the NCAA NET: Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, and LSU.

1. Auburn (15-0, 3-0 SEC) ... No. 6 NCAA NET ... The Tigers swept a two-game home stand last week with wins over Vanderbilt and by 22 points against an improved Georgia squad ... Auburn has not played a ranked team this season, but the Tigers are athletic, talented, deep, and they possess versatility in their personnel / rotation options ... Auburn has a couple of road league games this week -- at rival Alabama on Wednesday and at Florida on Saturday ... previous ranking:No. 1.