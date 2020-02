TAKING THE CONFUSION AND STRESS OUT OF BANKRUPTCY

“How long after I file bankruptcy will the creditors stop harassing me?”

As soon as you file your bankruptcy petition, an “automatic stay” goes into effect prohibiting creditors from contacting you.

“Can I file a bankruptcy without my spouse?”

Yes. However, if you have any joint debt, your spouse will still be liable for the debt.

“How long does a bankruptcy stay on my record?”

A bankruptcy will stay on your record for 7 to 10 years. However, it is up to the creditor whether or not to give you credit.