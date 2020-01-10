Defensive Back Reopens Recruiting

FAYETTEVILLE — Phenix City (Ala.) Central three-star defensive back Mike Harris has decommitted from Arkansas.

Harris, 5-11, 180, announced his decision on Twitter Friday morning.

I Am No Longer Committed To The University Of Arkansas #Decommitment — ♕𝕄𝕚𝕜𝕖 ℍ𝕒𝕣𝕣𝕚𝕤♘¹ ¹ (@MHarris11_) January 10, 2020

Harris had committed to Arkansas on Nov. 3 at the conclusion of his official visit. As a senior, Harris finished with 69 tackles, 26 solo, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

He is a three-star recruit and was a high school teammate of Arkansas running back A’Montae Spivey, who redshirted this season.

Arkansas signed nine players early and has picked up three commitments slated to sign on Feb. 5. The Razorbacks will host recruits Jan. 17-19, Jan. 24-26 and Jan. 31-Feb. 2.