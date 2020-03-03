Derek Hood Named 2020 SEC Basketball Legend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Former Razorback Derek Hood (1996-99) has been named Arkansas’ 2020 Allstate® SEC Basketball Legend. He, along with 13 other legends from across the league, will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, held March 11-15 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Hood was a two-time All-SEC selection (third team in 1997 and second team in 1999) and tabbed second team All-District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Hood helped Arkansas reach the 1999 SEC championship game and was named All-Tournament.

Hood holds the distinction of being 1-of-2 Razorbacks to record at least 1,000 points and have at least 1,000 rebounds. The finished his career with 1,247 points (24th on the school’s all-time list) and 1,002 (2nd in school history). Sidney Moncrief also accomplished the feat with 2,066 career points (2nd all-time) and 1,015 career rebounds (school record).

Hood owns the school record for rebounds in a season (349) and he led the SEC in field goal percentage (.565) during the 1998-99 season. He also led the SEC in rebounding twice, averaging 8.0 boards in 1996-97 and 10.3 in 1998-99.

The Razorbacks reached the NCAA Sweet 16 in Hood’s freshman season (1995-96) and finished 18th in the final polls. Arkansas also went to the NCAA Tournament in Hood’s junior and senior years while finishing 17th in the final AP poll both seasons.

After his Arkansas career, Hood played with the Charlotte Hornets during the 1999-00 season as part of a seven=year professional career. He was inducted into the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor in 2015.

University of Arkansas’ SEC Basketball Legends

1999 Sidney Moncrief

2000 Tommy Boyer

2001 Joe Kleine

2002 Ron Brewer

2003 Lee Mayberry

2004 Todd Day

2005 Scott Hastings

2006 Marvin Delph

2007 U.S. Reed

2008 Corliss Williamson

2009 Scotty Thurman

2010 Jim Counce

2011 George Kok

2012 Nolan Richardson

2013 Jerry Carlton

2014 Clint McDaniel

2015 Darrell Walker

2016 Pat Bradley

2017 Oliver Miller

2018 Jonathon Modica

2019 Corey Beck

2020 Derek Hood

For more information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.