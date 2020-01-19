Ebony Jackson Gives High Marks to Arkansas Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Marietta (Ga.) Cherokee four-star running back Ebony Jackson left Fayetteville very impressed with everything.

Following the visit, Jackson, 6-1, 205, talked about how the visit went.

“It was exciting,” Jackson said. “It felt like a home environment. All of the other recruits, they’re like brothers to me.”

Jackson committed to Maryland June 15, but didn’t sign with them during the early period. He had previously committed to Tennessee. Did the Arkansas visit give you something to think about?

“Yes sir,” Jackson said.

Jackson, who has a four-star ranking from ESPN, said he isn’t sure of his timeline for a decision.

He talked about why he would come to Arkansas if he commits.

“The coaches truly do care,” Jackson said. “Like they said, when you commit to Arkansas, you’re committing to the state of Arkansas and not just the school. That’s cool to me.”

Jackson and his player host hit it off very well.

“I was supposed to have Rakeem (Boyd) but I had Mike (Woods),” Jackson said. “He was just telling me how everybody is family and about all of the fan support.”

Since you are committed to Maryland, but didn’t sign early are they still in contact with your regularly?

“It’s been good,” Jackson said. “I mean, not every day.”

Jackson was injured in the first game of his senior season. He said he now feels healthy.

“It’s good,” Jackson said. “I tore my ACL, MCL and meniscus.”

There’s two more visit weekends left in the month, but don’t count on Jackson using them.

“I’m probably not going to take any more,” Jackson said.