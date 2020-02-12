ESPN Rates Arkansas’ Chelsea Dungee Among 25-Best Players in Nation

FAYETTEVILLE — Junior Chelsea Dungee has been ranked among the top 25 players in the nation three months into the season by ESPN.

Dungee is ranked the No. 24 player in college basketball by ESPN’s Charlie Creme.

“Coming off a tough six-game stretch in which she averaged just 10.3 points per game, Dungee on Sunday got back to being the player who earned a place on this list with 24 points in an important win over Kentucky. She drove aggressively to the basket, expertly finished at the rim, used high ball screens to open up 3-point shooting space and excelled in transition, all attributes that got her noticed on the national scene toward the end of last season. The backbone of her game is that aggressiveness and the confidence that comes with it, something the Razorbacks will need as they hit the key portion of their SEC schedule.”

Dungee was ranked No. 18 in the preason top 25. The 5-11 redshirt junior is leading Arkansas in scoring with 18.1 points per game. She is second on the team in rebounds averaging 5.0 per game. She is shooting 38.5 percent from the field, 32.1 from behind the 3-point stripe and 79.2 at the free throw line.

Dungee has helped Arkansas to a 19-5 record and they will return to the court on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Oxford against Ole Miss in a game televised on the SEC Network.

