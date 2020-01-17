Exclusive: One on One with Arkansas OC, Kendal Briles

Arkansas’ new offensive coordinator, Kendal Briles, sat down with our Tera Talmadge to discuss joining the Sam Pittman’s staff.

First, the two discussed how the opportunity at Arkansas came about.

“I called him,” said Briles. “Didn’t know him at all I had done a little research on him and ended up reaching out to a former staff member when he was here and asked if he could find his number and get it. I called him, he answered and we talked for 15-20 minutes and two days later I was on a flight here.”

Briles has previously coached at Houston, FAU and Florida State. As for his offensive philosophy? Briles says, “you can state a lot of different philosophies but I mean you want to win. That’s bottom line, you want to win. We would like to be able to play fast. We want to run the ball be really physical. But we’re going to have wide splits and we want a tempo. We feel like tempo give you an advantage offensively. Just trying not to let the defense line up and see exactly what’s going on. We want to play with a lot of tempo. Want to run the football and throw the football down the field. So try to take what the defense gives us.”

To learn more about Briles and his plans for the Razorbacks, watch the video above.