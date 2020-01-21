Expect Strong Emphasis on Offense in Remaining Commitments

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) reaches for extra yards ahead of Kentucky safety Jordan Griffin (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas currently has 17 spots filled in the Class of 2020 with schools allowed to sign 25 prospects.

Of the 17 public commitments and signings, at least 13 are targeted for defense. Memphis (Tenn.) Central’s Darin Turner, 6-3, 206, could play wide receiver or safety.

Arkansas had seven scholarship players enroll at midterm, have four signed who will arrive in early summer and then has six commitments who have gone public.

The ones targeted for offense are Florida transfer quarterback Feleipe Franks, 6-6, 238, Crowley (Texas) running back Dominique Johnson, 6-1, 220, and Memphis White Station offensive tackle Ray Curry Jr., 6-6, 315.

The defense has three definitely slated for the defensive line, three who could play linebacker or defensive end, three linebackers and four defensive backs.

So with the remaining eight scholarships look for offense to get the majority of those. Hutchinson (Kan.) cornerback Art Green, 6-2, 198, seems an obvious exception to that. Arkansas is competing with Iowa State and Illinois for him. He visited Iowa State this past weekend, will be at Arkansas this weekend and then finish up at Illinois. Illinois just hired Hutchinson defensive coordinator Alfred Davis to coach its defensive line. He and Green are close as Green and Rion Rhoades.

In addition to Franks, Arkansas is slated at this time to host two four-star quarterbacks for official visits this weekend. The two are Loganville (Ga.) Grayson’s CJ Dixon, 6-6, 215, and Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall’s Malik Hornsby, 6-2, 175.

At running back, Arkansas is expected to add Canton (Ga.) Cherokee running back Ebony Jackson, 6-1, 200, to its class to join Johnson. Jackson is committed to Maryland, but following a weekend visit to Fayetteville that could very well change.

As noted earlier Turner could be a wide receiver or safety. Arkansas hosted Marshall (Texas) High School’s Savion Williams, 6-5, 200, last weekend for an official visit. This weekend, they get their shot at Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern’s Javon Baker, 6-1, 190. Williams is going to choose between Hogs, TCU and SMU. He will be at TCU this weekend. Baker is committed to Alabama, but also looking at the Razorbacks.

The Hogs are still in hot pursuit of Crockett (Texas) High’s Allen Horace, 6-4, 250, and McKinney (Texas) North’s Brandon Frazier, 6-7, 247, at tight end. The Hogs hosted Horace this past weekend and Frazier is slated to visit this one. Both were originally committed to the Hogs. Frazier will choose from Arkansas, Auburn and Texas Tech while Crockett is down to Hogs, UTSA and Ole Miss.

Arkansas will likely try to add three more offensive linemen to the class to join Curry. They hosted St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic’s Jalen St. John, 6-4, 305, and Lithonia (Ga.) High’s Broderick Jones, 6-6, 300, this past weekend. Conway’s Robert Scott, 6-6, 295, will be on campus this weekend. Memphis University School’s Marcus Henderson, 6-4, 315, visited in December.

Henderson is down to Arkansas, Georgia and Ole Miss. Scott is committed to Ole Miss, but also considering Arkansas and Florida State. St. John will choose from Arkansas and Florida State. Jones is a five-star who is committed to Georgia, but giving the Hogs and Auburn a look.

In addition to Green, another defensive player scheduled to visit Arkansas is Lagrange (Ga.) Troup County defensive lineman Andy Boykin, 6-4, 306. He was once committed to Auburn.