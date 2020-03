FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville High School Class of 2020 linebacker Caleb Fields has been extended a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas.

Fields announced the offer on Twitter.

Thankful to have recieved a PWO from the University of Arkansas pic.twitter.com/7KOh0h3cky — T'Caleb (@CalebFields6) March 6, 2020

As a senior, Fields had 29 tackles, including eight solo, four quarterback hurries, two sacks and a forced fumble. He helped Fayetteville to a 6-6 record.

He also has an offer from Hendrix College. He owns a 3.9 grade-point average and outstanding score on ACT.

Arkansas currently has 10 public PWO commitments.