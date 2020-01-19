Feleipe Franks Talks Arkansas Visit, Decision Timeline

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) reaches for extra yards ahead of Kentucky safety Jordan Griffin (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks officially visited Arkansas this weekend.

When the visit was completed, Franks reflected back on how it went.

“It was good, the weekend overall was good,” Franks said. “It was a good visit.”

Franks is a grad transfer so he will be eligible immediately at his new school. He said he’s closing in on a decision.

“I mean, I have to make one in like the next two days, so the next two days,” Franks said.

Arkansas will begin classes again on Tuesday following being out on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Holiday. Franks talked about what impressed him the most with Arkansas.

“Just how genuine everybody is,” Franks said. “I think that’s something that’s really good and something you don’t get much of nowadays, but that was the best part.”

Among the things Franks did at Arkansas was talk to Kendal Briles, the offensive coordinator.

“That’s what I came down here for,” Franks said. “Not really flashy, this that and the other, but just to talk ball, so I liked it.”

At Florida, Franks completed 367 of 622 passes for 4,593 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He rushed 189 times for 438 yards and eight touchdowns.

His best season with the Gators was in 2018 when he completed 188 of 322 passes for 2,457 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also carried the ball 110 times for 350 yards and seven touchdowns.

Franks, 6-6, 238, was a four-star recruit out of Crawfordville (Fla.) Wakulla High School. In addition to Arkansas, Kansas has been linked to him.