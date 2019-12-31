Five Key Uncommitted Arkansas Football Targets

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed nine players in the early signing period and have picked up a commitment from a defensive end since that time.

They will have three big recruiting weekends in January leading up to the Feb. 5 National Signing Day. The weekends are Jan. 17-19, Jan. 24-26 and Jan. 31-Feb. 2.

There’s still several key targets out there. Here’s a look at five who are uncommitted at this time.

Nick Turner, DB, 6-0, 186, New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin

Turner was at Arkansas for an official visit the Oct. 19 weekend when the Hogs hosted Auburn. He is likely to be back in January for another official visit. Turner was committed to Georgia Tech when he previously visited Arkansas, but officially reopened his recruiting on Dec. 2 when he decommitted. Sam Pittman did an in-home visit with him on Dec. 11. The Hogs are the favorite to land this speedster. He’s a three-star recruit.

Malik Hornsby, QB, 6-2, 175, Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall

Hornsby is a four-star dual-threat quarterback. He was once committed to North Carolina, but then decommitted. Arkansas and Baylor are on him strong as are many other schools. As a senior, Hornsby completed 117 of 202 passes for 2,320 yards, 29 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 131 times for 1,582 yards and 17 touchdowns while leading his team to a 14-2 record and state runner-up finish. He was offered by Arkansas on May 1, 2018. He will officially visit Arkansas the Jan. 24-26 weekend.

Montra Edwards, DL, 6-3, 291, Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County Central

A talented three-star defensive tackle who will visit Arkansas Jan. 17-19 weekend. He also has visits to follow to Missouri and Maryland. Edwards was offered by Arkansas on Dec. 15. Barry Odom was recruiting the standout at Missouri prior to coming to Arkansas. As a senior, Edwards finished with 134 tackles, 93 unassisted, 23 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and blocked two field goals. Would be a great get for Sam Pittman and his staff.

I am Blessed to Receive an Offer From The University of Arkansas #WPS 🐗 pic.twitter.com/cfJnSwb9eg — Montra Edwards Jr.🃏™️ (@MontraEdwards5) December 15, 2019

Brennon Scott, LB, 6-2, 235, Dallas (Texas) Bishop Dunne

A four-star linebacker who is committed to Kansas. He has over 30 offers from schools all over the nation. He was at Arkansas this past spring for a Prospect Day. He committed to the Jayhawks on Aug. 6, but didn’t sign early. He will be at Arkansas the Jan. 17-19 weekend. He has also been to Kansas and USC on official visits.

I’m still very much committed to KU but I’m also open to any and all schools my recruitment is still open (No interviews at this time) #TrustTheProcess — Silent Assasin 👹 (@goliveB) December 19, 2019

Marcus Henderson, OL, 6-4, 310, Memphis (Tenn.) University School

This four-star offensive lineman was at Arkansas the Dec. 13-15 weekend for an official visit. He will take an official visit to Alabama the Jan. 24 weekend. The Mississippi schools, Tennessee, Florida State and others are recruiting him hard as well. He has approximately 25 offers. Arkansas is in strong contention for Henderson since they landed Central’s Darin Turner and White Station’s Ray Curry Jr. Both were at Arkansas same time as Henderson for official visit.