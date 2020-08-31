Flash Flood Watch Parts of Arkansas. More Heavy Rain Likely

Multiple round of showers and thunderstorms moving along a stalled front brings the potentially for flooding over the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a flash flood watch through Thursday for parts of Arkansas including the Little Rock metro area. 1 to 3 of rain is likely over the next few days, with localized amounts over 4 inches.

The ground is already saturated from rain from the remnants of Laura as well as the rain over the weekend. It has been a record wet August for parts of the State. Big Fork, Arkansas received 19.70″ of rain in Arkansas this August, breaking the old record for the most rainfall observed anywhere in Arkansas during the month of August.

Another round of rain and some thunderstorms is likely Tuesday morning, with additional rain again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A third round of showers is likely on Thursday before we begin to dry out Friday.