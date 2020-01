My SEC Power Rankings (1/6/20): Really no movement at the top of the initial power rankings released last week, but both Georgia and Alabama moved up ... SEC's lack of Top 30 teams in the NCAA NET -- currently only three in Auburn, Arkansas, and LSU -- means that quad one wins at home might be few and far between for teams unless Kentucky and others move up ...

1. Auburn (13-0, 1-0 SEC) ... No. 6 NCAA NET ... A road win by 12 points over a good Mississippi State team on Saturday was further proof the Tigers are currently the best team in the SEC ... the Tigers are not as prolific shooting from 3 as they were a season ago, and they're not a good free-throw shooting team (65.7% for 13th in the league), but they play with a swag that's been earned by being at the top of the SEC now for two-plus seasons ... league games this week are both at home -- Wednesday against Vanderbilt and Saturday against Georgia ... previous ranking: No. 1.