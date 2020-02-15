Breaking News
Three juveniles arrested Thursday night on suspicion of posting hoax threats against Sylvan Hills High, FBI says
Closings
Rose Bud School District

Freeman Hurdles To Career Best

Uncategorized

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback freshman Daszay Freeman established a career best of 8.22 seconds in the prelims of the 60m hurdles on the first day of the Tyson Invitational, remaining No. 7 on the Arkansas all-time list.

In the final, Freeman placed fifth with an 8.24 among a loaded field. LSU’s tandem of Tonea Marshall (7.89) and Alia Armstrong (7.95) went 1-2 while North Carolina A&T’s duo of Paula Salmon (8.08) and Madeleine Akobundu (8.19) were 3-4.

Quinn Owen clocked 4:55.76 for third place in the mile as Greta Taylor (5:07.68) finished seventh. In the 400m, Tiana Wilson produced the top time among the Razorbacks with a 53.68 which placed her sixth overall as Morgan Burks-Magee (53.93) finished eighth and Paris Peoples (53.94) was 10th.

A mark of 19-11 ¾ (6.09) for G’Auna Edwards placed her ninth in a competitive long jump field. Taisha Price of Kansas State claimed the victory with a leap of 21-10 (6.65) over Georgia’s Jasmine Moore, who reached a mark of 21-2 ¾ (6.47) as runner-up.

The Tyson Invitational continues Saturday with the prime events taking place in a 1 to 4 p.m. time frame. Field events start at 11:30 a.m. with running events beginning at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story