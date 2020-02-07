Friday Morning Weather Webcast

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 25 Arkansas (18-5, 6-4) lost to the number one team in the nation on Thursday night, falling to South Carolina (22-1, 10-0) in Bud Walton Arena, 86-65. The Gamecocks were dominant in the paint against the Hogs, scoring 50 points in deep, while winning the rebounding battle, 57-31.

Redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee led the way for the Razorbacks, scoring a team-high 16 points in the loss. Senior guard Alexis Tolefree was the only other Razorback to join Dungee in double-figures, going for 13.