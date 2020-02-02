Future Razorback Catrell Wallace Reflects Back on Arkansas Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Bryant’s Catrell Wallace signed with Arkansas on Dec. 18, but just got to take his official visit this weekend.

Wallace, 6-5, 200, plays basketball, but found time with his busy schedule to get to Fayetteville this weekend.

“It was good,” Wallace said. “We ate so much, all different types of food. I got to spend time with some of the players, they were cool. We hung out and with the other recruits that were also here. My host was Taurean Carter, he was real nice, drove us to get food when we were hungry, it was fun with him.”

Wallace got to meet the entire staff while on the visit.

“It was good, they all said they really wanted to meet me and they all shook my hand, were really nice to me,” Wallace said. “I like them all right now.”

Wallace appeared bigger than when he was in Fayetteville early in the football season, but he said he’s still about the same weight.

“I’ve been trying to put on weight but… basketball,” Wallace said. “Basketball’s been good, we’ve been struggling lately but we’ll get back on right path. I feel like it keeps me in shape, if I didn’t do that I don’t think I’d be doing anything else extra.”

Wallace helped lead Bryant to an undefeated season and its second consecutive Class 7A state championship. He is capable of playing either linebacker or defensive end in college.

“I’m talking to both the D-line and linebackers coach, so I think I’m going to play both,” Wallace said.