Grad Transfers Could Play Key Roles in Class of 2020

Arkansas State cornerback Jerry Jacobs, right, breaks up a pass intended for Georgia wide receiver George Pickens, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has already added one graduate transfer to its Class of 2020 and more could be coming.

Among the positions Arkansas could be interested in a grad transfer are quarterback, kicker and tight end. They added cornerback Jerry Jacobs from Arkansas State on Friday. He’s already at Arkansas and attending classes.

Jacobs, 5-11, 204, is expected to contend for extensive playing time this season. His season at Arkansas State was cut short when he suffered a torn ACL against Georgia.

Arkansas is continuing to look at some other possible grad transfers. With Connor Limpert being out of eligibility Arkansas’ Scott Fountain is exploring some grad transfers.

One who he’s been talking to is Duke’s AJ Reed, 5-11, 185. In 12 games this season, Reed was perfect on 34 point after touchdowns. He was successful on 15 of 18 field goals with a long of 51 yards. He was 3 of 6 between the 40-49 yard line and perfect on both attempts over 50. He was 2 of 2 from 20-29 and 8 of 8 between the 30-39 yard line.

Reed is from Prattville (Ala.). As one would expect, Reed is also outstanding in the classroom. He had a 32 on the ACT while in high school and a 4.0 grade-point average out of Duke.

Fountain and Reed talked on the phone this weekend and will talk again later in the week. Reed will visit FIU this weekend. He will have one year of eligibility at his next school.

A tight end possibility is Robert Morris’ Steve Petrick, 6-5, 250. Petrick is from North Huntingdon (Pa.) Norwin High School. He signed with Matt Rhule at Temple in the Class of 2016.

Petrick played three games at Temple in 2017. He then left for Robert Morris where he has played in 16 games the past two years. He has 14 receptions for 163 yards in those two years.

Arkansas could be in the market for a grad transfer at tight end since they are down to two scholarship players on the current squad. Senior Blake Kern and redshirt freshman Hudson Henry are the returning tight ends.

Arkansas is still recruiting Crockett (Texas) three-star Allen Horace, 6-4, 250, and North McKinney (Texas) three-star Brandon Frazier, 6-7, 249. Both were committed to Arkansas, but opted to reopen their recruiting following the coaching change. Horace will be at Arkansas this weekend and Frazier the following weekend.

Two Former Hogs at NEO

It was good to see two former Razorbacks who were members of Chad Morris’ first signing class at Arkansas have good seasons at Northeastern A&M Junior College.

Defensive tackle Billy Ferrell, 6-3, 285, is from Fordyce while defensive end Courtre Alexander, 6-4, 240, played high school football at Owasso (Okla.).

Both left Arkansas following 2018 season. Ferrell was sixth on the team at NEO this fall with 33 tackles, including 20 solo and three for loss. He also had one sack and three pass breakups.

Alexander finished with 20 tackles, including nine solo and six for loss. He also added a pair of sacks.