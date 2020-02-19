Greenwood Linebacker Jordan Hanna Holds One Offer, More to Come

FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2021 linebacker Jordan Hanna is among the top recruits in Arkansas among the seniors this fall.

Hanna, 6-2, 195, plays defensive end for the Bulldogs, but will move to linebacker in college. As a junior, Hanna had 118 tackles, 27 solo, 16 for loss, nine sacks, 20 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and one recovered.

Hanna was among the recruits at Arkansas on Feb. 1 for the first Junior Day. He talked about how that went.

“Like they say, it’s a little bit different here in Arkansas when you come from Arkansas,” Hanna said. “You go and look at the school and it’s just a lot of pride seeing everything around here. Having my brother come up here, I see kind of how he feels about it. It’s just a cool deal.”

Hanna’s brother is defensive end Morgan Hanna, who redshirted last fall. Jordan was asked if he got to hang out with Morgan while on the visit?

“I did not,” Hanna said. “He went and ate earlier, had practice and he’s kind of been staying away from me until I got done with this.”

The younger Hanna offered up his thoughts on Arkansas’ new coaching staff.

“I think the air is completely different in there,” Hanna said. “I think that they’re more united. There’s no jokes, nothing phony about it. You can tell they’re very connected.”

Hanna holds an offer from Southern Miss. He talked about where he’s at in the recruiting process.

“I’m just going and hanging out at schools,” Hanna said. “I’m looking at who has the best lunch room, who’s going to feed me. Also, checking out the staff and who’s the homies there.”

Will you be able to make a camp up here this summer?

“I am,” Hanna said. “I’m not even sure when it is.”

While Morgan was a preferred walk-on don’t expect the younger Hanna to follow that path to being a Razorback.

“No, No, I want to get my school paid for,” Hanna said. “I want to get a high degree and I’m not going to pay for it.”