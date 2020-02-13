Gymbacks Headed To Alabama For Friday Night Heights

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas gymnastics team is hoping to extend its win streak to three on Friday evening, as they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide inside Coleman Coliseum. The No.14 Razorbacks and No. 6 Alabama will be a part of the SEC Network’s Friday Night Heights, set to begin at 6:00 p.m. (CT).

Arkansas is coming off a big 196.950-196.750 win over No.11 Georgia last Friday (Feb. 7) in Barnhill Arena. The season-high score by the Hogs came from season-best performances on the bars and beam. Sophomore Kennedy Hambrick set career-highs on the bars, beam and all-around, taking home all three titles.

Most recently, Alabama posted a season high to down No. 21 Missouri, 197.550-196.850. The Tide’s final tally, which included season-best scores on the vault, uneven bars and floor exercise, marked its first time scoring over 197.500 since going 197.525 against North Carolina on March 2, 2018, and it’s highest score since posting a 197.600 in the NCAA Championships semifinals on April 14, 2017.

Arkansas and Alabama have competed every year since the start of Arkansas gymnastics in 2003. The Razorbacks trail the series (5-36-1) and will be headed to Tuscaloosa, looking for their second road win ever at Alabama and first since 2016.

Junior Sophia Carter garnered the first weekly award for the Gymbacks on Tuesday, announced as the SEC Co-Specialist of the Week by the league office. It marks the first time since 2018 and just the fourth time ever that a Razorback was selected for the honor, the award is the second of Carter’s career. Carter earned her ninth career beam title and second of the season in Friday’s win over No.10 Georgia. Her 9.925 on the beam is her second straight and helped Arkansas to a season-best 49.275 in the event.

Arkansas improved a combined 49 spots on the uneven bars in the individual rankings posted by RoadToNationals. com. Hambrick led the way, jumping 22 spots from 50th in week five to 28th in week six. Lovett and Laird jumped nine and six spots respectively and freshman Gianfagna improved 12 spots from 101 to 89. After posting a season-best 49.425 on the bars on Friday, the Razorbacks moved three spots to a season-high 14th in the event.

Arkansas will return to Barnhill Arena on Feb. 21 against Auburn for Women's Empowerment Night.

