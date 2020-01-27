Hogs Bounce Back, Beat Florida, 79-57

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 21 Arkansas (16-4, 4-3) got back into the win column on Sunday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena, beating the visiting Florida Gators (11-9, 2-5), 79-57. The Hogs won what was a closely contested game by putting on a clinic in the fourth period, outscoring the Gators 25-10 in the frame.

Freshman guard Makayla Daniels led the way for Arkansas in her best performance of the conference season so far, going for a game-high 19 points. Four other Razorbacks joined Daniels in double-figures: Taylah Thomas (13), Amber Ramirez (12), A’Tyanna Gaulden (12) and Alexis Tolefree (10).

TURNING POINT

Arkansas got off to a hot start in this one, outscoring the Gators 26-13 in the first frame. Gaulden was sensational in the first, as she scored seven points and dished two assists to provide the spark to separate the teams.

However, the Gators climbed back into this one, chipping away in both the second and third quarters, cutting the Hog lead to as little as five late in the third quarter. Daniels quickly put an end to that, scoring the first 10 points of the final period to put the game on ice. The Hogs would lead 64-49 by the time her 10-0 solo run was done.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Daniels became the first freshman Hog to score 19+ in a conference game since Aaliyah Wilson had 20 against Texas A&M in 2017 (1/11/17).

Daniels also had four steals, leading the squad. It was her third game this season with 4+ steals.

Gaulden was again lethal dishing the ball, going for five more assists. It was her sixth game this season with 5+ assists.

In addition to her 13 points, Thomas snared seven rebounds to lead the Hogs.

Erynn Barnum continues to play well, going for six points and three rejections.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Razorbacks hit the road, as the Hogs will head to Tuscaloosa for a date with Crimson Tide this Thursday. That game is set to tipoff at 7 p.m. CT, and will be streamable on SECN+.

