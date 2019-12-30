Hogs close out decade with big 71-64 road win at Indiana

This time, the Arkansas Razorbacks finished the job after holding a 5-point lead on the road with just over 40 seconds remaining, and in doing so they closed out the decade with a 19-3 run that buried the Indiana Hoosers, 71-64, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.



Sophomore guard Isaiah Joe of Fort Smith scored a game-high 24 points — including 18 second-half points for the second-consecutive game — and his 4-of-4 free throw shooting in the final 27 seconds sealed the victory. Junior guard Mason Jones finished with 21 points — 15 in the second half — and his back-to-back three-point baskets in a span of 46 seconds erased a one-point Arkansas deficit to give the Hogs the lead for good at 67-62 with 2:04 to play. Joe and Jones came in as Arkansas’s leading scorers on the season, and the duo combined for 33 second-half points. Arkansas (11-1) picked up its first-ever road win against a Big Ten as the Hogs are off to the best start to a season since 2016-17 team won 11 of its first 12 games. The Razorbacks are now 3-2 all-time against Indiana, including a 2-1 record against the Hoosiers in the past 13 months. Arkansas is now 2-1 in true road games, and 3-1 in games played away from Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.



In the Hogs’ last road game at Western Kentucky, they led the Hilltoppers 71-66 with 43 seconds remaining in the game before faltering down the stretch and losing in overtime, 86-79. This time, Arkansas made all the plays down the stretch as it outscored Indiana (11-2) by 16 points in the final 7:49 of the game after falling behind 61-52. In that game-winning stretch, Arkansas held Indiana to 1-of-6 field goals and the Hoosiers made only 1-of-3 free throws.



“It was awesome … can’t wait to get back to Fayetteville,” Arkansas first-year head coach Eric Musselman said during his post-game radio interview. “We just talked to the team and said Bud Walton (Arena) should be rockin’ on Saturday against (Texas) A&M as we head into SEC play. But this is a great way to go into conference play without a question. You look at this place historically — the last 50 years or whatever — it’s one of the hardest buildings to win in. We just kind of hung around and hung around.”



Joe made 4 of his game-high 6 three-pointers in the second half. He’s increased his scoring output in each of Arkansas’s last four games — 18, 20, 21, and now 24 points — while raising his 3-point shooting as he made a combined 20-of-55 for 36.4% in that same span. Joe also had 5 rebounds in his 38 minutes.



“These are the games you live for,” Joe said. “To be able to come out to these big games and win them, and be exhausted and leave it all out on the floor. We started making a run, and we could tell that they were wearing down. Coach Musselman has told us to be mentally tough out there … we couldn’t let up, we had to finish the game out strong. We knew we had to play the last three minutes as hard as we could. We had to pull it out down the stretch, and we had to make our free throws. And that’s what we did, we ended up getting a win.”



Sophomore guard Desi Sills of Jonesboro was questionable due to a knee injury but started and finished with 10 points before fouling out late in the game.



Arkansas opens up SEC play on Saturday by hosting Texas A&M at BWA in Fayetteville.