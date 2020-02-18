Hogs Gain Commitment from Clemson Defensive Tackle Xavier Kelly

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has picked up a commitment from Clemson grad transfer Xavier Kelly.

I will be finishing out my college career at the University of Arkansas‼️🐗#GodIsGood☝️#GoHogs#WPS — xavier kelly (@xavierkelly22) February 18, 2020

Kelly, 6-4, 305, was at Arkansas on an official visit the weekend of Jan. 31-Feb. 2. He talked about why he chose the Razorbacks.

“Obviously just going to the best situation,” Kelly said. “I have aspirations of going to the next level. That has always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. Going to the best situation which will help me get there.”

Arkansas’ two inside starters on the defensive line last season were seniors McTelvin Agim and T.J. Smith. The Arkansas coaches talked to him about needing his help for the 2020 season.

“Yes, they definitely did,” Kelly said. “They expressed to me how much there is a need.”

In 2019 at Clemson, Kelly played in 10 games. He finished with nine tackles, 0.5 sack, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery while playing 87 snaps. He redshirted in 2016. In 2017, Kelly had eight tackles, one for loss and one sack in 76 snaps over the course of eight games. The 2018 season saw him plays 93 snaps in 10 games. He finished with nine tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Kelly played his high school football at Wichita (Kan.) East where he was a four-star recruit. He will graduate from Clemson this spring.