Homecoming, Family Weekend Set For Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas has set the dates for Homecoming and Family Weekend during new head coach Sam Pittman’s first season.

The 2020 season will feature plenty of marquee matchups, including a Homecoming game against an SEC cross-divisional rival. The Razorbacks and the University of Arkansas will host homecoming activities during the weekend of the Tennessee game on Oct. 31. The Hogs and Volunteers will meet on the gridiron for the first time since 2015 and first time in Fayetteville since 2011.

Family Weekend will be Oct. 3 when the Razorbacks play Charleston Southern. Events on campus will begin Friday with several activities happening throughout the day and night, including a pep rally at the Greek Theatre. Click here for more details on Family Weekend.

The Razorbacks will host Military Appreciation when Ole Miss visits on Nov. 14. The Hogs will honor those who serve before and during the game against the Rebels.

The Pittman era begins against Nevada on Sept. 5 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium before the Razorbacks take their first-ever trip to Notre Dame the following week. The Hogs return home in October to host games on three consecutive weekends against SEC opponents Alabama (Oct. 10), LSU (Oct. 17) and Tennessee. The Razorbacks will wrap up the home schedule on Nov. 21 against UL-Monroe.

Season tickets for the 2020 season are now on sale and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151.