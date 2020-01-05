Hoop Hogs host a pair of Robinsons during SEC opener Saturday against Texas A&M

LITTLE ROCK — Head Hog Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks were holding a strong hand on Saturday — a pair of Robinsons as part of a full house — while the Hogs were taking down Texas A&M, 69-59, in front of 19,200 fans at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville in the SEC opener for both teams.

2020 Arkansas commit Khalen “KK” Robinson (6-1 point guard, Bryant, Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, composite national No. 72 / 4-star prospect) and 2021 Arkansas offer Jaxson Robinson (6-5 wing, Ada, Okla., composite national No. 34 / 4-star prospect) attended the game on unofficial visits, then they met with Hog coaches and visited with players afterward.

For KK Robinson, it was his first visit to Arkansas since he committed to the Razorbacks on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28, 2019) as he became the final piece of a 2020 Arkansas Fantastic Four that includes Moses Moody (6-5 shooting guard, Little Rock native, Montverde Academy in Florida, ESPN national No. 38 / 4-star prospect, committed on Nov. 9), Jaylin Williams (6-10 forward, Fort Smith Northside, composite national No. 69 / 4-star prospect, committed on Nov. 23), and Davonte Davis (6-5 point guard, Jacksonville, ESPN national No. 81 / 4-star prospect, signed in November).

“It was a very good game, the crowd was amazing, and just the atmosphere in there (BWA) was electric,” said KK Robinson, who took his official visit to Arkansas in October. “Everyone fed off of each other on and off the court. the players played really hard, diving on the floor and making winning plays at the end of the game to extend the lead.

“The coaches (after the game) were just saying that they couldn’t wait for me to get there. Just happy that I was able to make the game.”

KK Robinson was back home in Arkansas for the holiday break following a trip to Honolulu, HI, a couple of weeks ago when he helped Oak Hill win the Iolani Holiday Classic tournament.

Jaxson Robinson at the Arkansas-Texas A&M basketball game on Saturday.

As for Jaxson Robinson, it was his third unofficial visit to Arkansas in the past five months (includes trips to Fayetteville in August and October).

“Yesterday was a great experience,” Jaxson Robinson said. “It had been awhile since I have been up here so to be back was great. The atmosphere of the game was amazing, the fans are really passionate and it’s awesome!

“The play style of Coach Muss and the Razorbacks is amazing and I loved it. They didn’t waste any time to shoot that ball in transition. Coach Crutch (associate head coach Chris Crutchfield) told me they shot 27 threes.”

Jaxson Robinson was particularly impressed with the play of Hogs sophomore guard Isaiah Joe, a player whose game is one Robinson identifies with.

“I think me and Isaiah Joe play very similar,” Jaxson Robinson said. “Crutch was pointing out the things that make me and him similar and how we both have the same strengths and weaknesses. And if you know me, I like to shoot a lot of threes and get out and run, and that’s exactly what I saw last night.”

Like Joe, Jaxson Robinson is an efficient volume shooter from distance. In April, he was in Fayetteville for a grassroots event that included his 33-point explosion (including nine made 3-pointers) in 16U Team Griffin’s 29-point victory over Arkansas-based 16U Woodz Elite.

In addition to the Hogs, Robinson reportedly held offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU, Kansas State, Wake Forest, Houston, Tulsa, and Texas-Arlington.

Robinson had a productive spring and summer, helping lead 16U Team Giffin to the Nike E16 Peach Jam championship in mid-July in North Augusta, S.C. Arkansas’s coaching staff was on hand daily to watch Robinson play during the Nike Peach Jam.

He also helped lead 16U Team Griffin to the finals of the Nike EYBL E16 session in Dallas in May. In June, he was recognized among the standout performers at the prestigious Nike Elite 100 Camp in St. Louis.

Robinson’s Team Griffin teammates — 2021 Trey Alexander (6-5 combo guard, Heritage Hall in Oklahoma, national No. 32 / 4-star prospect) and 2021 Daimion Collins (6-9 forward / center, Atlanta, TX, national No. 20 / 4-star prospect according to Rivals.com) — also hold Arkansas offers, while two more (2021 KJ Adams and 2021 Bijan Cortes) are drawing interest from the Hogs.