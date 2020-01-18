Hoop Hogs offer 2022 big man Kel’el Ware of North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK — 2022 Kel’el Ware of North Little Rock continues to grow physically as his game develops, and the Arkansas Razorbacks’ budding interest in the Charging Wildcats big man blossomed into a scholarship offer on Friday.
Ware (6-10 forward / center) picked up his offer following North Little Rock’s game Friday at Fort Smith Southside as Hogs assistant coach Corey Williams was on hand to watch him play. Williams also watched Ware practice in September.
“I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Arkansas,” Ware said. “I’ve been putting in work to accomplish some of my goals and I still have a lot more to prove.”
Ware is planning to attend the Arkansas-Kentucky game at sold-out Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.
He also has an unofficial trip planned to Virginia Tech in mid-February to see the Hokies play Pittsburgh. Ware is also drawing interest from Texas Tech, Murray State, SMU, Little Rock, UCA, Grambling, and Missouri-Kansas City.
Ware stood 6-foot-7 at this time last year, and word is he could grow to be at least 7-feet tall. Ware recently moved into the Charging Wildcats’ starting lineup.
He had two double-doubles in North Little Rock’s last two 6A-Central games — 19 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 blocks in a win at Little Rock Central last Friday, then 14 points, 18 rebounds, and 4 blocks in a home win over Conway on Tuesday.
Multiple Twitter links below include a recent interview and several highlight reels of Kel’el Ware …