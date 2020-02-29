Huffine Homers Twice In Doubleheader Sweep

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior Keely Huffine turned in a career day at the plate by smashing two home runs and driving in six runs as No. 22 Arkansas (14-3) swept a pair of games at Bogle Park on Friday evening. The Razorbacks recorded an 11-1 (5 inning) run rule victory over Villanova (9-8) and topped Kent State (7-5), 9-5.

Game 1: Arkansas 11, Villanova 1 (5 innings)

The Razorbacks outhit the Wildcats 11-3 and used a six run third inning and four run fourth to do most of its damage. VU held a 1-0 lead for an inning on a solo homer, but the Razorbacks scored the final 11 runs of the game.

Huffine put the Razorbacks on the board with a run scoring triple in the second. She clubbed the first of her two homers on the day and blasted a three-run shot over the left field wall in the third. The Harrisburg, Ark. product set a new career-high of four RBIs. Senior Sydney Parr and redshirt freshman Valerie Ventura also delivered RBI knocks in the frame.

Junior Linnie Malkin hit a grand slam over the center field wall in the bottom of the fourth to shorten the game to five innings.

Huffine (2-for-3), Ventura (2-for-3) and junior Braxton Burnside (2-for-3) all collected multi-hit games.

Senior pitcher Autumn Storms (8-1) coasted in her five innings and allowed just one run with four strikeouts.

Game 2: Arkansas 9, Kent State 4

Arkansas led the entirety of the game as Ryan Jackson put the Hogs in front on a two run homer in the third frame. Malkin hit a solo bomb to begin a six run Razorback fourth. Two batters later, Huffine crushed her second homer of the day, a two run shot to left. Jackson picked up another RBI later in the frame on a single and junior Kayla Green got in on the act with a two RBI single.

The Golden Flashes would not go away however, and with Kent State down to its final pitch, hit a two RBI base hit to right field. Another Flash crossed the plate in the inning on an error to make the Razorback lead, 8-3.

Arkansas sent another run across the home on junior Hannah McEwen’s sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Kent State plated two more in the top of the seventh on a single and wild pitch.

Freshman hurler Jenna Bloom (2-1) completed 6.1 innings, allowed five runs, two earned runs, four hits and struck out a career-best eight. Storms was called upon to record the final two outs after Kent State led off the seventh with a single and a double.

Arkansas plays another doubleheader tomorrow, Feb. 29. The Razorbacks take on No. 9 Florida State at 4:45 p.m. and have a rematch against the Wildcats at 7 p.m.