Inside Monster Camp: The State’s Premier Football Combine & Skills Showcase

"If you're a dog in Arkansas, you were here today."

MAUMELLE, Ark. — For three years, one event in Arkansas has become the king among the state’s football combine and skills showcases. It’s Monster Camp.

Hundreds of athletes including touted recruits flocked to Maumelle High School on Saturday for the camp, which is being ran this year thanks to COVID safety precautions. Even athletes from Texas made the drive to participate. Speed and agility numbers are accurately calculated via laser technology and sent to colleges nationwide.

Nick Walters visits with former Razorback and camp coordinator Leotis Harris among others at the camp. Athletes featured are Andrew Chamblee, Maumelle OT; Erin Outley, Parkview TE; Tyas Martin, Jacksonville DT,; James Jointer; Parkview RB; Kaleb Knox, Bryant FS/WR; Kyle Knox, Bryant CB / WR; and Dylan Dixson, Pearland (TX) S.